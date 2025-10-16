Bolt partners with Network International to elevate payment experience for riders, drivers

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Network International (Network), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, to enhance the payment experience across Bolt’s ride-hailing platform in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, Network will serve as the official digital payments partner for Bolt’s ride-hailing operations in the UAE. This collaboration ensures that online payments made through the Bolt application are processed swiftly, securely, and with the highest standards of reliability.

This partnership underscores Bolt’s commitment to providing a faster, more seamless, and secure digital payment journey for its users. By leveraging Network’s advanced payments infrastructure, Bolt will deliver frictionless payment experiences for both riders and drivers. Customers can also be assured that their transactions are safeguarded by industry-leading security protocols and compliance standards.

By strengthening its payments foundation through this collaboration, Bolt can deliver a smoother and reliable experience – empowering users to focus on their journeys with complete peace of mind.

Speaking on the partnership, Ammar Rashid Albreiki, Chief Operations Officer, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), said, “At Bolt, our focus has always been on creating a safe, convenient, and seamless experience for our users. Partnering with Network International allows us to further strengthen our digital infrastructure and ensure that payments are fast, secure, and frictionless for our customers across the UAE.”

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services, MENA at Network International, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Bolt to power their digital payments in the UAE. By combining our advanced payment infrastructure with Bolt’s innovative platform, we’re making every ride more reliable and frictionless – delivering a faster, safer, and more rewarding payment experience for customers.”

In addition, Dubai Taxi Company taxis in the UAE are already equipped with Network International POS terminals, giving riders the flexibility to make payments directly in the taxi – whether by card, mobile wallet, or contactless method, ensuring seamless acceptance both in-app and on the go.