SonicWall, Digital Planets forge strategic partnership to reinforce cybersecurity defences in Middle East

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- SonicWall, a global leader in managed cybersecurity solutions, and Digital Planets, a subsidiary of DP Group, leading in integrated digital solutions and services, signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at enhancing digital defence capabilities across Middle Eastern markets.

Under the partnership, Digital Planets has become a SonicWall Gold Partner, providing advanced cybersecurity solutions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring over 6,800 participatingtechnology companies.

Digital Planets has officially joined SonicWall’s SecureFirst Partner Program, enhancing its cybersecurity portfolio and enabling clients to access award-winning solutions in advanced protection, smart monitoring, and predictive threat defence.

Dr. Ahmed Hanafy, Founder and CEO of DP Group, said, “Our partnership with SonicWall marks a strategic milestone in line with our vision to empower secure digital transformation for our clients across the region. The signing came during GITEX Global, reflecting the convergence of innovation and real-life challenges. Cybersecurity remains to be a top priority for organisations today.”

Dr. Hanafy further added, “By integrating SonicWall’s advanced solutions with our regional expertise, we will be able to deliver a suite of comprehensive and reliable security offerings that ensure robust cyber resilience for organisations in Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, while protecting their vital digital assets.”

Mohamed Abdallah, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) at SonicWall, affirmed, “This partnership reflects SonicWall’s commitment to supporting its regional partners and equipping them with the latest security technologies. Digital Planets’ client-oriented and professional approach aligns with our philosophy of placing partners at the core of the business ecosystem.”

He further stated, “Our goal is to facilitate secure digital transformation and assist organisations of all sizes transition safely to cloud and hybrid environments amidst the rising threats in the age of AI, a key focus of this year’s GITEXedition.”