Dubai Medical University students implement volunteer drive for Gaza within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation organised a volunteer initiative with the participation of students from Dubai Medical University to support the Palestinian people and strengthen the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian response for Gaza residents.

The students took part in packing food parcels to be shipped by sea aboard the UAE aid vessel bound for the Gaza Strip, as part of the continuous humanitarian bridge established by the UAE to assist the population of the enclave.

The initiative reflects a strong commitment to fostering the values of solidarity, compassion, and social responsibility among youth, while encouraging their active engagement in humanitarian fieldwork through preparing and packing food and medical aid for affected families in Gaza to help ease their suffering during these challenging times.

This effort builds upon the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation’s longstanding commitment to supporting national and humanitarian initiatives and promoting the values of generosity and giving within UAE society.