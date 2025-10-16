UN welcomes temporary ceasefire between Afghanistan, Pakistan

NEW YORK, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, expressing concern over reports of recent armed clashes between the two sides that resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General urged both parties to agree on a permanent cessation of hostilities and to engage in dialogue to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life, reaffirming that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will continue monitoring the situation.

UNAMA leadership also welcomed the ceasefire announcement, noting that the highest number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan to date has been recorded in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province.

The mission said it is continuing efforts to determine the exact number of fatalities and injuries, confirming that preliminary reports indicate at least 17 civilians killed and 346 wounded in Spin Boldak on the Afghan side of the border.

It added that previous border clashes in the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Kunar and Helmand had left at least 16 civilians dead.

The UN mission called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to respect fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian harm.