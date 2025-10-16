ION launches regional-first unified EV charging platform for UAE drivers

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ION, the sustainable mobility venture by BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, has launched the UAE’s first fully integrated electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, comprising the ION app and a Charge Point Management System.

The new system provides end-to-end charging solutions and supports the deployment of more than 100 ultra-fast EV chargers across the country in collaboration with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).

Unveiled at the Evolve Future Mobility Show at Expo Centre Sharjah, the platform addresses long-standing challenges in EV infrastructure by uniting drivers, operators, property owners, fleet managers and government stakeholders within one digital network. Users can locate and access nearby charging stations via the ION app, while operators gain real-time performance insights and management tools.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said the launch marks a major step towards accelerating the electrification of cities in the region, enabling easier access to charging networks and encouraging new market entrants.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said the initiative reinforces the GCC’s shift towards sustainable mobility and positions the UAE as a regional leader in clean transport.

The rollout aligns with ION’s partnership with SRTA to enhance Sharjah’s EV infrastructure through ultra-fast chargers delivering up to 400kW of power, capable of fully charging vehicles in about 20 minutes. The initiative supports the UAE’s net-zero targets and sustainable transport goals.

Amir Melad, CEO of ION, said the company aims to make EV adoption seamless for users and profitable for businesses through its connected, AI-enabled platform.

ION demonstrated the platform’s features at its pavilion, showcasing real-time charging and automatic payment capabilities. The company has previously completed landmark projects, including the UAE’s first ultra-fast charger on Yas Island and an electric ride-hailing partnership with Masdar City.

The ION app is now available on iOS and Android platforms, with plans to expand to the wider GCC region.