DCT Abu Dhabi launches 13th Gulf Oral Heritage and History Conference

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is set to host the 13th edition of the Gulf Oral Heritage and History Conference on 16th and 17th October at the Cultural Foundation.

The event convenes leading experts, academics, and researchers in heritage and sociology from across the GCC, further fostering joint Gulf cooperation to protect and preserve heritage, strengthening a shared regional identity, and enabling sustainable cultural development across GCC countries.

The theme for this edition, ‘Shared Gulf Social Practices: Rooted Traditions, Inspired Horizons,’ is inspired by the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Community" in the UAE.

The conference will shed light on deeply rooted social practices that define the Gulf’s shared traditions and culture. A key focus will be the pivotal role Gulf women have played in preserving and transmitting traditions across generations.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The annual Gulf Oral Heritage and History Conference is a cornerstone of DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving and promoting the shared social heritage that unites our Gulf communities. By celebrating traditions rooted in authenticity and creativity – from crafts and performing arts to oral literature – we ensure that the wisdom of our ancestors continues to inspire generations to come. This collective heritage is not only a reflection of our past, but also a foundation for our shared future.”

The conference’s six key sub-themes are: ‘Social practices within Gulf societies: examining their shared roots alongside their unique local diversity’; ‘The role of events, celebrations, and performing arts in solidifying social cohesion and strengthening shared identity’; ‘Traditional crafts and professions – a rich heritage meeting renewed innovation’; ‘Women and Gulf social practices, looking at both historical roles and contemporary visions’; ‘Social practices in the age of digitalisation and globalisation, addressing both the challenges and opportunities they present’; and ‘‘Year of Community’ 2025, showcasing social practices as a cornerstone for empowerment and community participation in the UAE’.

The Gulf Oral Heritage and History Conference reflects DCT Abu Dhabi's continued commitment to safeguarding the region’s shared traditions and connecting future generations with their ancestral legacy, while positioning heritage as a driver of cultural development across the Gulf.