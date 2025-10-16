SRTA showcases pioneering initiatives at Evolve Future Mobility Show 2025

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) participated in the Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), which kicked off at Expo Centre Sharjah, showcasing pioneering initiatives that embody the Authority’s drive towards smart transformation and sustainability in the transport sector.

The participation reaffirms the Authority’s commitment to adopting the latest technological solutions in managing the transport system and enhancing its operational efficiency in line with the Sharjah Government’s vision for a more sustainable future.

The event is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 15th to 18th October, with broad participation from various government and private entities. It highlights the latest innovations and technologies in smart and sustainable mobility, provides a platform for exchanging experiences between local and international institutions, and presents future projects that contribute to the development of transport infrastructure across the Emirate and the UAE.

Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, stressed that the Authority’s participation in the event reflects its keenness to highlight its efforts in the field of smart and sustainable transport and to showcase initiatives that enhance quality of life and support Sharjah’s environmental and technological development goals.

He noted that the Authority continuously introduces the latest smart systems across its sectors to boost operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, adding that the exhibition serves as a strategic platform to spotlight successful transport experiences locally and globally.

Al Othmani explained that the Authority’s participation featured three projects. The first is the display of an electric bus that is part of an operational fleet of ten electric buses serving the intercity transport route to Ajman. The buses feature modern technologies that meet the highest standards of comfort and safety and cater to all community segments, including people of determination, through special accessibility features.

The buses are also equipped with multiple electronic payment systems to facilitate passenger movement, internal and external surveillance cameras to ensure safety, and smart sensors to monitor drivers’ vital signs during trips, all contributing to enhanced safety and quality in the public transport system.

He added that the second project focuses on electric vehicle chargers, implemented by the Authority in collaboration with BEEAH Group, a leading company in the field of sustainability. The project is part of a phased plan aimed at increasing the number of charging stations across the emirate to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. He noted that the project includes linking charging stations through a smart application that allows users to locate available chargers and make payments easily, contributing to the transition towards sustainable transport in the Emirate.

The Authority’s participation also highlighted the smart cameras installed in Sharjah’s taxi fleet. These cameras monitor trip details and driver behaviour, in addition to specialised cameras for lost items, enhancing passenger safety and ensuring a more secure and reliable transport experience. The initiative aligns with the Authority’s vision of improving service quality and ensuring customer satisfaction.