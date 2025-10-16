SCI provides AED164.5 million in monthly aid over 10 years

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to continuing its humanitarian mission of empowering those in need and helping low-income families achieve self-sufficiency, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has made charitable and humanitarian work a national principle and a key pillar for sustainable development and a dignified life for all.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), stated on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty — observed annually on 17th October — that the association aligns its diverse programmes with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, foremost among them the first goal: ending poverty.

He noted that the association’s efforts focus on transforming aid from temporary relief into a means of empowering families to rely on themselves and build a better future for their children.

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi added that from 2014 to the end of 2024, the association has spent more than AED164.5 million on monthly assistance programmes for citizens and residents with limited income, including widows, divorcees, the elderly, and those unable to work.

He pointed out that these programmes form the backbone of the association’s domestic initiatives, ensuring the stability of thousands of families and enabling them to live dignified lives that preserve their humanity.

Sheikh Saqr further noted that the association has expanded its scope of aid to include the provision of nutritious food to the most vulnerable groups outside the UAE, at a cost exceeding AED216 million. Through this initiative, more than 12.3 million food baskets have been distributed across several Asian and African countries, in addition to providing comprehensive healthcare to over 66,000 patients worldwide through medical campaigns and treatment projects aimed at alleviating the suffering of the poor and deprived.

The Chairman of SCI affirmed that charitable work in the UAE has evolved beyond individual initiatives into an integrated system founded on the values of giving and solidarity instilled by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Today, the nation’s wise leadership continues to uphold and strengthen these values, turning them into a tangible reality across the land of generosity.