Tawazun, GAL, Augustus sign LOI to enhance aerial refuelling cooperation

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Airshow today witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) and Augustus Global Defense, facilitated by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, to advance aerial refuelling (AAR) capabilities and strengthen specialised air support services across the region.

The Letter of Intent was signed in the presence of Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; Mahmood Alhameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies; Abdelrahman AlHammadi, Acting CEO of GAL; and Ahmed Salim, CEO of Augustus Global Defense. The agreement underscores the significance of this tripartite collaboration in supporting the UAE’s aviation ecosystem, enhancing air support services, and fostering high-value industrial partnerships within the nation’s defence and aerospace sector.

The collaboration aims to explore the establishment of an advanced operational, maintenance and support framework that leverages the combined expertise of the three parties, enhancing air operations readiness and enabling the development of next-generation aerial refuelling capabilities to meet future requirements.

The signing of this Letter of Intent represents a strategic milestone in bolstering the UAE’s defence readiness and aerial refuelling capacity, while advancing specialised air support solutions that strengthen the operational effectiveness of the nation’s air forces and contribute to the UAE’s ambition of building an integrated and sustainable defence industrial base.

This partnership is also expected to enhance the competitiveness of the defence and aerospace sector, creating high-value opportunities for knowledge transfer and industrial localisation, and supporting economic growth. It further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for innovation and advanced industry.

Ultimately, this agreement marks a key step in establishing high-impact partnerships that support the nation’s goals for a fully integrated defence ecosystem driven by innovation, operational excellence, and industrial enablement.