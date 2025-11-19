Abdullah bin Zayed, Dutch Foreign Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, have discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across all fields, during a telephone call.

The two top diplomats reviewed avenues of joint cooperation in sectors aligned with the development priorities of both countries.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and David van Weel also discussed and exchanged views over a range of regional and international issues of shared interest.