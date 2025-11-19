Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Argentine Foreign Minister; discusses strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Pablo Quirno on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina.

During a telephone call, the two top diplomats discussed enhancing friendship ties, areas of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, as well as opportunities to develop bilateral realtions across all sectors in a way that serves their mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed his best wishes to Quirno for success in his new role, expressing his eagerness to work with him to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in support of their development plans and for the prosperity of their peoples.