Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Abdulkader Mohamedi, Ambassador of North Macedonia to the UAE, along with an accompanying delegation.

The delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors and was briefed on the history of the mosque’s establishment and its cultural mission, grounded in the values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness.

Hasher Aldhaheri, Cultural Guide Specialist at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, provided an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

Mucunski and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia said, “It is a great honour to be in this magnificent mosque, which shows that when a leader such as the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has a vision that unites humanity and brings peoples together, it is a vision that can be achieved. You have a wonderful nation, even on a global level, that reflects the values established by Sheikh Zayed. I wish you continued success and good fortune in all your future endeavours.”

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace,” a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.