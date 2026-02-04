Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan on sidelines of World Government Summit 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Adilbek Kassym-Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2026 held in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in policing and security fields.

They exchanged expertise in developing security systems, contributing to stability and addressing evolving security challenges.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of the World Government Summit as a comprehensive international platform for governments and decision-makers to converge, promote intercultural dialogue, exchange knowledge and envision the future of government and security work in a way that serves societies and strengthens security and sustainable development.