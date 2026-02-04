Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq on sidelines of World Government Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saif discussed with the guest several topics of mutual interest, in addition to reviewing bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in relevant fields.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued communication and coordination to serve common interests and strengthen cooperation between them.

They also discussed the World Government Summit and its importance as a leading international platform that brings together decision-makers and thought leaders, contributing to the exchange of visions and exploring the future of government work, thus supporting sustainable development efforts and enhancing international cooperation.