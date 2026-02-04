TRENDS session at WGS 2026 explores future governance trends

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of its participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, TRENDS Research & Advisory organised a session titled “Governments of the Future: Global Trends – Insights from Global Think Tanks,” with the participation of a number of leaders from international research institutions and think tanks. The session discussed key trends shaping governance, policymaking, and decision-making amid profound technological transformations and intensifying competition between economic models.

The session was moderated by Matthew Kaminski, Editorial Chair of Middle East Broadcasting Networks (United States), and attended by Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory; Professor Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina; Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council; Navin Girishankar, President of the Economic Security and Technology Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS); Dr. John Bruni, CEO of Australia’s SAGE International; Prof. Huck-Ju Kwon, President of the Korea Institute of Public Administration; and Sultan Majed, Deputy Head of the TRENDS Dubai Sector.

In his keynote address, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali said that geopolitical, technological, and economic transformations are no longer unfolding along separate tracks, but have become increasingly interconnected and accelerated, noting that power today is measured by the ability of states and institutions to anticipate the future, manage risks, and formulate knowledge-based policies. He added that think tanks are playing a growing role as strategic intermediaries between research and decision-makers.

Professor Ahmed Zayed highlighted the role of think tanks in strengthening evidence-based policymaking in an increasingly fragmented world, while Frederick Kempe reviewed major global trends shaping geopolitics, economic security, and governance over the coming decade.

Prof. Huck-Ju Kwon addressed the role of think tanks from a public administration perspective, stressing their importance as a bridge between academic research and policy implementation, while Dr. John Bruni noted that governments today face a growing challenge in decision clarity rather than a lack of information.

Navin Girishankar underlined the importance of coordinated public-private action in rebuilding technological and economic competitiveness, while Sultan Majed emphasised the role of think tanks in bridging future government skills gaps and strengthening institutional capacity.