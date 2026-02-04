Oman tops team medal table as fencing competition concludes at AWST 2026

SHARJAH, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Oman led a strong Gulf presence as the team fencing competitions at the eighth Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026), organised by the Sharjah Women’s Sports, came to a close, finishing top of the overall medal standings across épée, sabre, and foil.

The tournament saw the participation of 7 clubs from 6 countries, including the UAE’s Fujairah Martial Arts Club and Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Bahrain’s Albusaiteen Sport Club, Saudi Alula Club, Syria’s Damascus Club, Kuwait Fencing Association Academy and Oman’s Salalah Club.

Oman claimed first place with the Salalah team, which won three gold, two silver, and two bronze for a total of seven medals, bolstering its strong presence in the team category.

Saudi Arabia finished second with the Alula Club team, securing three gold, two silver, and one bronze for a total of six medals. The UAE placed third, represented by Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, with one silver and three bronze medals. Bahrain came fourth through Albusaiteen Sport Club with one silver and one bronze medal, while the Kuwait Fencing Association Academy finished fifth with two bronze medals.

In team épée, the Omani Salalah team claimed first place through Salma Al Dighaishi, Ghzal Al Fulaiti, Jana Al Sharji, and Israa Al Siyabi, earning one of Oman’s three gold medals. The AlUla Club team finished second, represented by Fawzya Alkhubiri, Dhay Alamiri, Danah Alqassem, and Ahad Muammar, while Sharjah Women’s Sports Club placed third following the performance of Fajar Almarzooqi, Zainab Al-Hossany, Lamar Alnahla, and Sheikha Alzaabi.

AlUla Club continued its strong run in the sabre by claiming first place through Alhsna Alhammad, Talene Alkudmani, Ruba Almasri, and Ahad Muammar, adding another gold medal to Saudi Arabia’s tally. Sharjah Women’s Sports Club finished second, represented by Afra Alblooshi, Mohra Abdullah, Shama Alsweedy, and Layan Sabet. The Kuwait Fencing Association Academy placed third with Maryam Alghais, Suhad Alnaqeeb, Farah Alrasheedi, and Aljoud Alsaeed.

In the foil, the Salalah team reaffirmed its dominance by securing first place through Jana Al Sharji, Salma Al Dighaishi, Israa Al Siyabi, and Ghzal Al Fulaiti, adding another gold medal to Oman’s tally. The Albusaiteen Sport Club team of Bahrain finished second, represented by Sumaya Albuainain, Noor Shaikh Ali, Ritej Araoud, and Fatima Zaman, while Sharjah Women’s Sports Club placed third through Alia Alshaali, Dana Alshamsi, and Zainab Moussa.

The individual competitions across the three weapons concluded on February 3, with Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Club collecting two gold, one silver, and one bronze, for a total of four medals. Oman’s Salalah Club secured one gold, two silver, and two bronze, bringing its overall tally to five medals. Meanwhile, the Kuwait Fencing Federation Academy, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, and Bahrain’s Albusaiteen Sport Club each claimed one bronze medal.

The Arab Women's Sports Tournament runs until 12 February and brings together 65 teams from 16 Arab countries to compete across nine individual and team sports.