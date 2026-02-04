Muslim Council of Elders: Document on Human Fraternity established new global humanitarian path

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders affirms that the historic Document on Human Fraternity—co-signed by His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019—marked a decisive turning point. It established a new global humanitarian trajectory grounded in the values of dialogue, coexistence, mutual respect, and the preservation of human dignity amid the world’s growing challenges.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed annually on February 4, the Council noted that the United Nations General Assembly’s unanimous decision to designate the date of the signing of this historic document as the International Day of Human Fraternity reflects a steadily increasing global recognition of the need to build on the moral foundations it laid. The Council emphasized the importance of translating the document’s principles into effective policies and practices that promote peace and stability and counter hate speech, extremism, and exclusion.

The Council further explained that this document—one of the most significant in modern human history—is not merely a declaration of values but a comprehensive, practical framework that calls for joint action among religious and intellectual leaders, policymakers, and educational and media institutions. It seeks to entrench a culture of shared responsibility and to strengthen trust among communities and nations.

On this occasion, the Muslim Council of Elders calls for continued international efforts to uphold universal human values and to educate younger generations in a culture of dialogue and tolerance, thereby helping to build a more just and equitable future in which human dignity remains a central priority.

The Council also renews its commitment to supporting initiatives that advance dialogue, coexistence, and peace and to deepening engagement among diverse communities. It affirms its conviction that this global humanitarian path is a civilizational necessity—essential for meeting present challenges and for shaping a shared hope for the future.