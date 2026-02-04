Saif bin Zayed witnesses conclusion of 'Arabian Gulf Security 4' exercise

DOHA, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the closing ceremony of the joint tactical exercise 'Arabian Gulf Security 4,' held in the State of Qatar.

The ceremony was attended by the Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the participation of Emirati and other Gulf security forces, in addition to a specialised team from the United States of America.

This fourth iteration of the exercise follows previous iterations conducted in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The current fourth iteration commenced on January 25, 2026, and lasted for 11 days.

During the closing ceremony, a visual presentation was shown highlighting the key scenarios that were executed, along with a field military demonstration featuring a simulated security scenario. This scenario showcased a high level of coordination and precision among the participating forces through a demonstration of rapid intervention operations and responses to potential security threats.

The Final show also included a detailed simulation of counter-terrorism scenarios, protection of vital installations, and crisis management. The security units demonstrated exceptional speed in response and meticulous coordination between the various formations. The forces also paraded before the main platform.

During his meeting with the participating Emirati forces, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the performance of the participating Gulf forces.

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed emphasised that the demonstrations and scenarios were executed with high professionalism, reflecting the advanced level of training, qualification, and readiness of the Gulf security agencies to handle diverse security scenarios. He wished them continued success in achieving their shared strategic objectives.

His Highness had arrived earlier in Doha, where he was received by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and a number of senior officials.

Over its 11 days, the exercise focused on executing more than 70 field security scenarios, totaling over 260 training hours. The exercise aimed to enhance the readiness of security agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to confront emerging security challenges, improve operational coordination, and develop the joint work system.

Participating teams demonstrated advanced levels of competence and professionalism by executing the scenarios with precision, speed, and integrated response between ground, air, and special forces units.