Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay to discuss strengthening economic, investment cooperation

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group, has met today with Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026.

Held at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, the meeting explored prospects to enhance bilateral cooperation across several economic sectors between the UAE and Paraguay, and reviewed opportunities to strengthen existing partnerships in line with both countries’ aspirations to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation across key priority sectors that support development goals, particularly in clean energy, advanced technologies and logistics services.

The President of Paraguay was accompanied during the meeting by His Excellency Javier Giménez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Paraguay; Her Excellency Marianna Saldivar, Executive Secretary of the Presidential Delivery Unit at the Office of the President of Paraguay; His Excellency Victor Alfredo Verdún Bitar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay; and Her Excellency Carolin Konther López, Ambassador of Paraguay to the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sultan Al Yabhouni; and Samia Bouazza, CEO and Board Member of 2PointZero Group.