UAE expresses solidarity with Greece; conveys condolences over victims of maritime accident

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Hellenic Republic following a maritime accident off the coast of the island of Chios in the eastern Aegean Sea, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Greece over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.