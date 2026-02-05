Latest UAE mediation efforts succeed with exchange of 314 captives between Russia, Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts resulting in a new exchange of captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine. The exchange involved 314 captives- 157 from each side- bringing the total number exchanged through UAE-mediated efforts to 4,955.

The mediation coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the second round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the country’s enduring commitment to strategic cooperation, as well as the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s role in facilitating dialogue and fostering a conducive environment for constructive talks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours, which reflects their confidence in the UAE and its role in supporting efforts to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this eighteenth mediation underscores the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries. Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and alleviating its humanitarian consequences.