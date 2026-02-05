Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government launches 2026 Arab Region SDG Index at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and the World Governments Summit (WGS), has launched the Arab Region SDG Index and Dashboards 2026.

The initiative provides policymakers with robust, data-driven tools to translate development plans into actionable financing, while advancing sustainable development and strengthening sustainable finance across the region.

The launch follows a strategic partnership that brings together SDSN’s global expertise and MBRSG’s leading regional research. It provides a practical framework linking national and regional development priorities to actionable financing, reflecting a forward-looking approach to integrated and sustainable policies that can accelerate SDG achievement across the Arab region.

The 2026 edition of the Index offers an updated analysis of Arab countries’ performance in achieving the SDGs, showing regional disparities and challenges affecting progress. It also highlights the progress made and identifies opportunities to strengthen sustainable development financing pathways across the region.

The report indicates that the region’s overall average performance is estimated at approximately 60 points out of 100, falling short of the two-thirds threshold at the regional level.

The Index highlighted progress made in some areas, most notably the expansion in the usage of digital infrastructure, which has contributed to improvements in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). Additionally, it observed better access to basic water and electricity services across most Arab countries.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “The launch of the Arab Region SDG Index and Dashboards 2026, in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network and held during the World Governments Summit, marks a significant milestone in knowledge development. It provides policymakers with evidence-based data and analysis, enhancing their understanding of the developmental and economic challenges faced by the region. This information aids in translating national priorities into actionable and financeable pathways that promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “This edition is part of the strategic partnership between MBRSG and the SDSN, through which we aim to develop applied research and knowledge products that support sustainable development pathways and the strengthening of their financing. This collaboration also helps governments align their financial systems with long-term development objectives. We strongly believe that effective policies begin with accurate knowledge and that international cooperation is essential for building more resilient and sustainable Arab economies.”

Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the SDSN: “In our experience, no region in the world is trying harder to achieve the SDGs than the Arab region. Leaders throughout the region deserve kudos for these ardent efforts. The challenges in the region require solutions both at the national and regional levels. SDSN looks forward to working with the region on these great challenges, and in building upon the excellent SDG planning and implementation that is now underway.”

The Arab Region SDG Index and Dashboards 2026 is an essential tool for policymakers and stakeholders, aimed at addressing development gaps and promoting a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come. This resource demonstrates the commitment of the School and its partners to enhancing the importance of knowledge in public policy formulation and supporting regional initiatives for inclusive and sustainable development throughout the Arab world.

The report is available on the link: https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/observer/reports/detail/the-arab-region-sdg-index-and-dashboards-report-2026