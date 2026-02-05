PMs of Latvia, Serbia: Resilience, innovation, diversified partnerships key to nations’ rise in new global order

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Leaders participating in a panel session at the World Governments Summit 2026 stressed that resilience, rapid reform, innovation and diversified international partnerships are critical for nations seeking to remain competitive and influential in an increasingly multipolar global system.

The session, titled “From Reform to Results: How Nations Rise”, featured Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia, and Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, and was moderated by Maria Tadeo of Euronews.

Prime Minister Siliņa said Europe faces a defining moment as global power dynamics shift and economic competition intensifies. She emphasised that Europe’s future depends on its ability to act faster and reduce internal barriers, describing speed as a decisive advantage.

“Speed is where Europe can succeed,” she said, stressing the importance of cutting bureaucracy, enabling innovation and allowing companies to take calculated risks.

She highlighted Latvia’s fully digital public sector as a practical example of how digital governance can accelerate growth, while noting that Europe as a whole must move more decisively.

On financing, Prime Minister Siliņa underscored the need to mobilise large volumes of private capital currently idle in Europe and direct them towards productive investments, particularly in technology. She also called for strengthening partnerships with countries open to cooperation with Europe, describing such engagement as essential for maintaining global relevance.

Prime Minister Macut said Serbia is shaping its future by diversifying international partnerships while maintaining the European Union as its principal economic partner, accounting for around 70% of Serbian exports.

As a non-EU member, Macut said Serbia continues to pursue its European path while expanding cooperation with partners in the Middle East, Asia and the Global South, including the UAE.

“The world today is no longer unipolar,” he said, noting the emergence of new economic centres and the importance of adaptability. He highlighted Serbia’s focus on information technology, education, science, agriculture and energy as pillars of sustainable growth, and pointed to strong cooperation with the UAE in infrastructure, technology and agriculture.

On European security, Prime Minister Macut said the priority must be ending all conflicts swiftly to enable reform and growth.

The session concluded with speakers emphasising the growing importance of pragmatic trade and investment partnerships, alongside shared values, as nations adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape.