UAE and Kosovo Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Her Excellency Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in economic and development-related sectors, in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during Her Excellency Osmani’s working visit to the UAE to attend the World Governments Summit 2026. His Highness welcomed her to the country and congratulated her on Kosovo’s Independence Day on 17 February, wishing her country and its people continued progress and prosperity.

Both sides affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties between the UAE and Kosovo in support of joint development and mutual interests.

The meeting also addressed the World Governments Summit 2026 and its role in promoting dialogue on key issues shaping the present and future of global development. In this regard, the two sides explored cooperation in the field of government modernisation.

His Highness the President reiterated the UAE’s longstanding approach of supporting peace, stability, and development across the Balkans in a way that benefits all countries and peoples in the region and contributes to broader global stability.

Her Excellency Osmani expressed her appreciation for the UAE’s support for Kosovo, as well as its impactful development and humanitarian initiatives that have contributed to social advancement and empowerment. She underscored her keenness to further expand bilateral relations while serving the shared interests of both countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior state officials.