Abdullah bin Zayed receives Panamanian FM; MoU signed

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Javier Martínez-Acha, Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Panama, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Governments Summit 2026.

The meeting reviewed relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Panama and ways to advance cooperation across several fields, including economic, trade and investment sectors, in line with both countries’ keenness to strengthening international partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats signed an MoU on political consultations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.