Emirates Red Crescent, Republic of Fiji sign strategic development agreement

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) formalised a development cooperation agreement with the Republic of Fiji. This strategic partnership focuses on the construction of dedicated housing for teachers in Fiji's rural regions—a move designed to fortify the nation’s education sector.

By improving living conditions for educators, the initiative aims to stabilise the educational process and foster long-term sustainable development within local communities.

The agreement was signed by Mosese Bulitavu, the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management in Fiji, and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC