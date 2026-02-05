Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid on sidelines of World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on the sideline of the World Government Summit 2026, held under the theme Shaping Future Governments.

The meeting explored several key themes of the summit aimed at advancing government ecosystems through strategic partnerships and the exchange of expertise and knowledge among government entities from around the world to further enhance government readiness in anticipating future trends and accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions and advanced technologies, while sustaining development achievements and improving quality of life across communities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also visited the World Preservation Lab & BioVault, at the World Governments Summit 2026.

During the visit, Their Highnesses reviewed scientific experiments presented by the lab, developed through collaboration between the Museum of the Future in Dubai and the US-based biotechnology and genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences, in support of global efforts to protect endangered species and raise environmental awareness on the importance of preserving biodiversity.

Holding the World Preservation Lab & BioVault as part of the World Governments Summit reflects a commitment to strengthening international cooperation and knowledge exchange, while leveraging scientific and technological innovation to develop sustainable solutions that support environmental protection and address global biodiversity challenges, in line with future development priorities.