UAE President receives Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Tokayev along with his best wishes for further growth and prosperity for Kazakhstan and its people.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, in line with the growing relations between the two countries across various fields. The meeting also highlighted the role of parliaments in fostering dialogue, building bridges of cultural understanding, and promoting the values of coexistence and collaboration as key pillars for building more advanced and prosperous societies.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior state officials.