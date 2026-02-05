Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with ‘Edge 50’ list pioneers at World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, for integrating innovation into government work has made the UAE a pioneering model and a global hub for fostering cooperation in shaping the future.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan met with pioneers named in the ‘Edge 50’ list during the World Governments Summit 2026.

This list, created by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) in partnership with ‘Apolitical’, highlights 50 innovative and pioneering government initiatives worldwide that have significantly contributed to sustainable transformation.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE's leadership, since the nation’s founding, has acknowledged innovation as a driving force for development and prosperity. Government innovation has become a defining feature of the UAE, and an experience the country is eager to share with the world, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that the ‘Edge 50’ list exemplifies this global partnership, celebrating creative breakthroughs globally.

The list spans various vital sectors, including human resources and talent development, the economy, community development, urban planning and infrastructure, health and preventative services, sustainability, the environment and climate, legislation and justice, immigration and mobility, innovation, shaping the future, and enhancing community participation.

The ‘Edge 50’ list serves as an advanced global model for integrating innovation into government work through practical initiatives, adaptable across different contexts. These initiatives aim to improve quality of life and enhance the efficiency and agility of government institutions.

The launch of the list aligns with MBRCGI's mission to support innovation, share global best practices, enabling governments to shape the future and adopt solutions to achieve a positive and sustainable impact.