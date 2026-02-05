Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Caribbean heads of state, government at World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, met with presidents and prime ministers from the Caribbean region at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Surangel Whipps Jr., President of Palau; James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG); Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica; Lisa Jawahir, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Climate Change of St Lucia; Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of Association of Caribbean States (ACS); Jamal Strachan, Parliamentary Secretary of the Bahamas; Melvin Bouva, Foreign Minister of Suriname; Marc Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Cooperation and External Trade of the Republic of Vanuatu; ⁠Peter Shanel Agovaka, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands; and Mosese Bulitavu, Minister of Rural and Maritime, Fiji.

During the meeting, they reviewed existing cooperation between the UAE and Caribbean nations and explored ways to strengthen strategic partnerships. Discussions focused on expanding trade, encouraging mutual investment in key sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy and maritime logistics, and advancing environmental initiatives aimed at resource sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the significance of the UAE’s growing ties with Caribbean nations in building robust development partnerships aimed at achieving collective progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “Caribbean countries hold strategic importance for global trade and represent some of the most promising growth destinations in the new global economy.”

He added: “Our strategic partnerships are built on a shared vision and a mutual commitment to investing in future economies, ensuring global trade growth, and confronting emerging challenges through enhanced cooperation and future readiness”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its close partnerships with Caribbean nations, recognising them as a vital bridge connecting Global South economies with dynamic international markets and supporting global economic development and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the active participation of Caribbean leaders in the WGS 2026, through which they showcased the region’s developmental progress and the aspirations of its people to build a prosperous future. He affirmed that this dynamic engagement serves as a cornerstone of the summit’s success as a platform for global dialogue.

Caribbean state leaders expressed their commitment to deep-rooted ties with the UAE, recognising the nation as an ideal partner in building resilient and sustainable economies. They acknowledged that their ties with the UAE mark a strategic shift, offering new opportunities for their promising economies.

The leaders lauded H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for his visionary leadership in establishing the WGS as a leading platform for shaping the future and advancing international cooperation, turning geopolitical challenges into opportunities for global partnerships.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation.

Caribbean state leaders participated in discussions and keynote sessions at the WGS 2026. Delegations, including ministers, officials, and decision-makers, took part in several key events, notably the Latin America and Caribben Investment Forum and the 10th International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).