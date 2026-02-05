Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of Dominican Republic to explore opportunities for economic, investment cooperation

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group, has met with Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, during the President’s visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026.

The meeting explored opportunities to advance economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and the Dominican Republic, and examined avenues for collaboration in the new economy sectors, as well as tourism, logistics, and trade.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance trade exchange and support the development of long-term economic partnerships that promote economic diversification and serve mutual interests, in line with both countries’ visions to adopt innovative economic models that drive sustainable development.

President Luis Abinader was accompanied by a delegation that included Noelia Shephard, Director of the President’s Office for the Dominican Republic; Víctor Bisonó Haza, Minister of Housing, Habitat and Buildings of the Dominican Republic; and Renso Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero Group; Sultan Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri; Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC); Ali Rashed Al Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding (IRH); and Hamdan Mohammed Al Dahmani, Chief Investment Officer at Celestial Holdings.