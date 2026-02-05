Abdullah bin Zayed: Second Round of Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi sends positive messages, reflects parties’ serious commitment

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that the commencement of the second round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi sends positive messages, reflecting the parties’ seriousness in advancing diplomatic efforts and their shared commitment to ending the humanitarian suffering caused by a conflict now in its fourth year.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE’s hosting of this round represents an important step that reflects international confidence in the UAE’s role in fostering dialogue and advancing diplomatic solutions to crises, particularly on this issue, which is marked by broad international consensus on the importance of a comprehensive and sustainable settlement.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted, “We place great value on the close relations and friendship between Presdient His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and both His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. These relations have formed a fundamental pillar for strengthening mutual trust, supporting mediation efforts, and bridging perspectives between the two sides, contributing to the pursuit of peaceful and sustainable solutions to the crisis. In this regard, we express our appreciation to President Putin and President Zelenskyy, as well as to the participating teams from both countries, for their constructive engagement in these talks.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah added, “We also thank and commend the leadership and steadfast efforts of United States President Donald Trump, who shares close ties with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We further extend our appreciation to the participating US team, whose efforts contributed to facilitating these talks and advancing the political track, from which the international community looks forward to positive outcomes that will help consolidate global stability and bring an end to the crisis.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlined that “the two rounds of talks held in Abu Dhabi resulted in productive and constructive discussions that highlighted areas of common ground that can serve as a foundation for further progress. The UAE remains committed to providing a supportive environment for dialogue that narrows divergences and advances peaceful solutions.”

Moreover, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed that, drawing on its close partnerships and balanced relations with all parties, the UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis. This reflects the UAE’s firm belief that cooperation and solidarity in times of hardship constitute a humanitarian and moral responsibility that cannot be delayed, and that such efforts help mitigate humanitarian impacts while strengthening prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and global levels.