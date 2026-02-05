President of North Macedonia: Human Fraternity Document global model for promoting peace

FUJAIRAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, said the Document on Human Fraternity represents a key global model for promoting dialogue and understanding among peoples, praising the United Arab Emirates’ leading role in supporting humanitarian initiatives and advancing the values of tolerance and peace worldwide.

Her remarks came during an official reception hosted by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in her honour at the Al Aqah Heritage Museums Village in Fujairah, attended by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council; Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia; Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; and a number of senior officials.

The president stressed that strengthening the values of human fraternity is essential to addressing global challenges and building a future based on coexistence and respect for diversity, commending the council’s efforts to promote dialogue among civilisations.

The visit coincided with the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, and Pope Francis, a date recognised by the United Nations as the International Day of Human Fraternity on 4 February.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan said the meeting highlights the importance of international relations grounded in dialogue and mutual respect, and reflects the role of diplomacy in fostering closer ties between peoples, noting that the event aimed to reinforce humanitarian messages of communication and global peace.