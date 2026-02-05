MoFA contributes to Global Dialogue Shaping Water & Sustainable Development at World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in high-level discussions on water, sustainability, and future global development during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

The UAE’s involvement in the Summit builds on the momentum of the recently concluded Dakar High-Level Preparatory Meeting (26–27 January 2026) for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, where the Co-Chairs of the six interactive dialogues formally assumed their roles for the first time. It also contributes to the ongoing preparations for the Conference, to be hosted in Abu Dhabi later this year.

During the Summit, Balalaa convened a session focused on strengthening political leadership on water, entitled “Mobilizing Global Leadership on Water Ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference,” hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The session brought together political leaders and senior decision-makers, including Mutale Nalumango, Vice President of the Republic of Zambia; Cheikh Tidiane Dieye, Minister of Water and Sanitation of the Republic of Senegal. in addition to Mr. Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) and Magín Javier Díaz, Minister of Finance, Dominican Republic.

This session served to underscore water’s foundational role in development and prosperity, and to accelerate delivery and impact in the lead-up to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal.

Reflecting on the discussions during the Summit, Balalaa highlighted that “the World Governments Summit reminds us that the decisions we take today will shape how societies live, grow, and thrive tomorrow. Water and energy, food systems, and technologies reshaping our world sit at the heart of sustainable development and future resilience.”

He added, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ engagement reflects the UAE’s commitment to building partnerships that translate shared ambition into lasting impact, as we look ahead to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.”

The WGS provided a platform to exchange perspectives, test ideas, challenge assumptions, and shape how governments work together in an era of rapid change.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ role reflects the UAE’s approach to remaining globally present where the future is being shaped, as the UAE continues preparations to host the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

On the sidelines of the World Government Summit, Balalaa also held bilateral ministerial meetings with a number of heads of delegations from participating countries to exchange views and advance partnerships.