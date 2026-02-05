UAE rugby targets Asian Games gold, 2032 Olympics

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Rugby Federation has approved a high-performance plan for 2026–2032 aimed at qualifying for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games and winning gold at the Doha 2030 Asian Games.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the newly formed Board of Directors, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, which also reviewed development plans for the next phase.

Federation Secretary General Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi said the plan provides a clear roadmap to develop national teams and strengthen their regional and international presence, with a focus on nurturing Emirati male and female players from grassroots level.

The Board also approved restructuring measures, including privatising the league competition, forming an independent referees committee, and honouring outgoing head coach Apollo Perelini by appointing him as an ambassador of the federation.