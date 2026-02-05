19th trial race concludes at Meydan with 20 horses

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority said 20 Arabian and Thoroughbred horses particiapted in the 19th trial race, which took place last night at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, consisting of 3 races over a distance of 1000 meters.

In its statement, the Authority said that 13 Purebred Arabian horses competed in two races, including 8 unraced horses and 5 that had previously raced.

It also noted that one race was held for Thoroughbred horses, in which 7 horses competed, including 5 unraced horses and 2 that had previously participated in races.

Rashed Al Balooshi, Member of the Supervisory Committee at the Emirates Racing Authority, confirmed that the trial races held across various racecourses have proven their value and importance in testing the readiness of horses, noting that the races will continue during the upcoming period until the end of the current season.