Washington launches minerals diplomacy with 11 agreements, over $30 bn in funding

NEW YORK, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States announced the signing of 11 new cooperation frameworks and memoranda of understanding with partner countries, alongside the launch of the Forum on Geostrategic Resource Engagement (FORGE) to coordinate international policies, at the conclusion of the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by the US Department of State in Washington.

The initiative aims to reshape the global market and secure supply chains for advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and robotics.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the US administration said it has mobilised more than $30 billion in American funding and investments over the past six months to support mining, refining and manufacturing projects inside and outside the United States. The move seeks to diversify supply sources, build secure logistics networks and reduce reliance on limited markets that have left the sector vulnerable to politicisation and disruption.

The statement described these steps as the start of a new phase of economic diplomacy, noting that the meeting discussed mechanisms to strengthen partnerships with the private sector through targeted initiatives to ensure resilience and stability across mineral markets from upstream to downstream, in line with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.