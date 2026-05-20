Abdullah bin Zayed meets German Interior Minister

BERLIN, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Alexander Dobrindt, Minister of the Interior of the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany, and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that UAE-German relations are based on solid foundations of mutual trust and constructive partnership, noting that the distinguished relationship between the two countries has become an advanced model of fruitful cooperation across different sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

The discussions also addressed the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last Sunday and struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter.

Alexander Dobrindt expressed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned these terrorist attacks, while H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked him for Germany’s supportive position towards the UAE and affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Ahmed Wahib Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.