UAE Pavilion highlights defence innovations as Eurosatory 2026 nears final day

Paris, 18th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- With just one day remaining at Eurosatory 2026, the UAE Pavilion has established itself as a premier destination for defence industry leaders and military delegations, attracting high-level visits throughout the week that underscore the UAE's growing stature as a strategic partner in the global defence landscape.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion has served as a unified showcase of the UAE's defence capabilities throughout the week, bringing together leading national defence entities under one roof to engage with global industry stakeholders.

On the fourth day of the exhibition, the Pavilion welcomed delegations from the armed forces of various nations, further building on the momentum established since the event's opening. Throughout the day, 77 meetings were held between UAE national defence entities and international defence exhibition organisers.

Notably, the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) held 68 of these meetings, with visitors and exhibitors expressing strong interest in participating in the upcoming edition. Additionally, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) hosted 12 meetings, while the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) held 18.

The UAE Pavilion welcomed 2,040 visitors on day four of the event, including senior military officials, industry CEOs, and international delegations, reflecting the quality and growing competitiveness of the UAE's defence sector on the global stage.

The consistent flow of high-profile visitors throughout the exhibition reflects not only interest in the UAE's defence innovations but also confidence in the nation's approach to international collaboration, building partnerships, co-development, and mutual capability enhancement.

With Eurosatory's final day on 19th June 2026, UAE national entities, including EDGE Group, Resource Industries, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect, are maximising remaining opportunities to advance discussions initiated earlier in the week and convert dialogue into concrete partnerships.

The UAE Pavilion welcomes visitors at indoor stands G415 and H415, Hall 5A, and outdoor stand EXTPE6A, Booth A190 of the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte in Paris, France.