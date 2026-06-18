UAEU rises to 217th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

AL AIN, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has advanced to 217th place globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027, marking an improvement of 12 positions compared to the previous edition and a rise of 79 places over the past five years.

The achievement coincides with the university’s 50th anniversary, highlighting five decades of contributions to education, research and national development.

The latest edition of the QS rankings evaluated more than 1,500 universities across 106 higher education systems worldwide, including 12 institutions from the UAE.

The rankings reaffirmed UAEU’s position as the UAE’s leading national university, with the institution ranking first among UAE universities in Academic Reputation, Sustainability and International Research Network. It also ranked second nationally in Employer Reputation, Employment Outcomes and Faculty-to-Student Ratio.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, said the achievement reflects the university’s sustained academic and research progress and aligns with the UAE’s vision of placing knowledge and innovation at the centre of development.

“Since its establishment by The UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAEU has represented a pioneering national project with a profound scientific and humanitarian mission,” he said.

“Beyond its role as an educational institution, the university has served as a catalyst for knowledge creation, empowering generations of graduates to lead the future and contribute to sustainable development.”

Nusseibeh added that the university continues to strengthen its international standing through strategic investment in scientific research, attracting distinguished talent and expanding global partnerships.

“These efforts reflect the university’s commitment to excellence and reinforce the UAE’s growing prominence on the global higher education landscape,” he said.

Professor Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said the university’s progress in the rankings is the result of sustained efforts to enhance educational quality, research excellence and a competitive academic environment aligned with international standards.

“The university is committed to providing an integrated educational and research environment that fosters innovation and empowers students and researchers to contribute to the creation of knowledge with meaningful and sustainable impact,” he said.

The QS World University Rankings are among the most influential global higher education rankings, assessing universities across nine indicators: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Employment Outcomes, Faculty-to-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty, International Students, International Research Network and Sustainability.