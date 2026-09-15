Al Ain thrash Al Nassr 4-0 in AFC Champions League Elite opener

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain thrashed Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr 4-0 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Al Ain secured their first three points of the campaign, with El Hassan Rahimi scoring twice in the 25th and 63rd minutes, before Soufiane Rahimi struck in the 72nd and Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the scoring in the 85th.

According to Al Ain's official website, Soufiane Rahimi became the club's all-time leading scorer in the AFC Champions League with 19 goals.