Dubai Culture explores cooperation with Vienna cultural institutions

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange with cultural institutions in Vienna during its official delegation visit to Austria.

The programme focused on museum and library management, performing and contemporary arts, talent development, collection management and audience engagement, supporting the Authority’s efforts to advance Dubai’s cultural and creative sector.

The delegation included Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department; Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Acting Director of the Visual Arts Department; and Sara Saleh Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department.

At DSCHUNGEL WIEN, the delegation explored approaches to engaging children and young people in performing arts and creative development through performance, puppetry, music theatre, workshops and talent programmes.

The delegation also visited PARALLEL Vienna 2026, where galleries, independent art initiatives, institutions and artists showcased contemporary practices across historic buildings at the Otto Wagner Areal.

At the Austrian National Library, the delegation reviewed approaches to preserving, documenting and providing access to cultural and intellectual heritage, as well as supporting research and engaging contemporary audiences.

Visits to the ALBERTINA Museum and ALBERTINA MODERN highlighted approaches to presenting historic, modern and contemporary collections, connecting different generations of artists and broadening audience engagement.

The delegation also visited the MAK – Museum of Applied Arts, exploring how applied arts, design, architecture and contemporary art can be presented alongside historic collections while responding to evolving cultural trends and audience interests.

Through the programme, Dubai Culture gained insights to support future initiatives, strengthen institutional expertise and expand opportunities for cultural exchange, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global cultural and creative hub.