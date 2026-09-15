National Media Authority Chairman meets Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide; US Presidential Adviser

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA) met Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit, in the presence of Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, NMA Secretary-General.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the NMA and the State Advertising Agency of Azerbaijan.

Al Hamed affirmed that UAE-Azerbaijan relations are founded on a shared vision that recognises the role of the media in building bridges of understanding, bringing peoples closer together, and expanding opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise. He noted that the partnership between the two countries gives the media a broader role in deepening understanding between the two nations and their peoples.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing consultation and coordination on media issues of shared interest and exchanging expertise and experience in a way that supports the development of media work and strengthens avenues of cooperation.

In the same context, Al Hamed also met Massad Boulos, Senior Adviser to the US President for Arab & African Affairs, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit, in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi.

The meeting discussed the role of the media in strengthening bridges of communication and understanding between the Arab region and the world, as well as the importance of developing a media discourse capable of presenting a deeper and more objective picture of the region's issues and transformations.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening media dialogue and exchanging views in a way that contributes to developing communication tools and consolidating mutual understanding, based on the media's role in bringing viewpoints closer together, strengthening communication between societies, and supporting cooperation and partnership.