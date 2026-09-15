UAE cybersecurity chief urges vigilance against digital threats

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Cyber threats are increasingly extending beyond data breaches to affect individuals, communities and critical sectors, according to Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

Speaking during a session titled “When Public Opinion Becomes the Target” on the first day of the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, Al Kuwaiti said more than 85 per cent of cyber threats begin with an incorrect or unintended click by an average user, showing how easily individuals can become an entry point for cyberattacks.

“Awareness is the first line of defence,” he said, adding that cyberattacks can have consequences across sectors including aviation, water and the wider economy.

Al Kuwaiti stressed that strong national systems, regulation and rapid coordination help the country respond effectively to threats and attacks.

He warned that modern conflicts are increasingly decentralised, with cyberattacks, misinformation, rumours and falsified content capable of influencing public opinion and creating anxiety within communities.

The Cybersecurity Council plays an active role in countering rumours through official announcements and reliable information, helping ensure that misleading narratives are addressed quickly.

For content creators, he stressed the importance of verifying information through official sources, upholding the UAE’s cultural and Islamic values, and fact-checking material before sharing it.

“Don’t be doubtful about everything, but fact-check anything you share or spread,” he said.

Despite the risks, artificial intelligence remains overwhelmingly positive, said Al Kuwaiti estimating that more than 95 per cent of AI use is beneficial.

He also praised the UAE’s strong approach to regulation and governance, saying its frameworks help ensure technology is used responsibly, while cooperation with the private sector remains key to containing cyberattacks and limiting the leakage of sensitive data.

“Extortion, blackmail and bullying represent another dimension of the threat,” Al Kuwaiti said. He also warned that the misuse of deepfakes and other digital tools can have serious consequences for individuals and communities.

He said online bullying can be particularly damaging to young people, citing cases in which victims required rehabilitation or were unable to continue their education.

Al Kuwaiti also pointed to identity theft involving public figures as one example of how false or manipulated information can be used to mislead audiences.

According to him, technology and AI can help speed up responses to cyber threats, but should support rather than replace human judgement.

“We need humans to be at the centre of our response, because criminals are making use of slow responses and false information,” said Al Kuwaiti.

He concluded by urging the public to rely on official sources and remain vigilant about the information they read, watch and share.