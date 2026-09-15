UAE universities reshape media education for digital age

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE universities are actively evolving their media programmes to keep pace with artificial intelligence, digital platforms and changing audience habits, equipping future journalists with the skills needed for a rapidly transforming industry.

Speaking during a session titled “Media Schools and the Skills Gap” at the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, leading media educators said universities must become more adaptable, work more closely with industry and ensure graduates are equipped to produce content across multiple platforms.

Dr. Muhammed Musa, Head of the Media and Creative Industries Department at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), said media education could no longer be approached in the same way as in the past, given the shift in audience habits towards digital platforms.

He pointed to the UAE’s high level of digital adoption, with around 99 per cent of the population connected to the internet and 88.9 per cent using social media as a source of information.

“We cannot continue teaching journalism based on the inverted pyramid. We have to follow people where they are,” Musa said.

He pointed out that social platforms have become key gateways to information, drawing content from legacy media as well as citizen journalists and activists.

However, Musa stressed that this did not mean traditional journalistic skills should be discarded.

Rather, they need to be combined with the ability to work across multiple platforms, with journalists increasingly expected to write, shoot video and create formats such as podcasts.

Musa said internships alone were no longer enough, adding that media departments are now required to involve industry practitioners in delivering part of their course content to keep students connected to professional practice.

“Journalism isn’t going anywhere, but the practice will be different,” he added.

Dr. Russell B. Williams, Acting Dean of the College of Communication and Media Sciences at Zayed University, said the institution had already begun incorporating AI into classroom assessments, requiring students to use it in projects and written work so they become active users of the technology.

He said AI should be viewed as part of the continuing evolution of tools used in media, rather than something entirely new, while stressing that fundamental skills such as communicating with people, working with images and connecting with audiences remained essential.

“The key is to become more adaptable to change — fast on our feet,” he added.

Williams added that stronger integration with industry and alumni would help universities make adjustments as technology develops, particularly because it is difficult to predict what the next major technological shift will be.

Similarly, Dr. Rachel Bentley, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Applied Media at Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), said media programmes had undergone significant changes over the past three years as the institution reassessed curricula and bachelor’s degrees.

She said courses were increasingly being designed with industry input and employment outcomes in mind so students graduate ready for the job market.

Bentley said there had been a need not simply to refresh curricula, but to rethink the broader approach to communication, media and design education.

“AI and technology are being integrated rapidly as tools students must understand before entering the workplace,” said Bentley.

At the same time, she stressed the continuing importance of “critical thinking and storytelling in a mobile-centric media environment.”

Bentley also highlighted the importance of bilingual media education for UAE nationals, saying students need the skills to represent themselves in both Arabic and English environments.

“The future of media is very strong,” she said, adding that students are entering the sector at a time of significant opportunity and change.

That focus on preparing students for a changing media landscape was echoed by Sophie Boutros, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Communication at the American University in Dubai, who said educators must balance technological change with the fundamentals of media.

She said AI should be treated as an additional tool, while storytelling and understanding audiences remain central.

“The main focus is the story we are going to tell and who we are going to tell it to.”

Boutros said students are also being taught to use AI practically, however, stronger industry involvement is needed to bridge the gap between universities and the job market.

She added that universities should not simply follow industry trends, but help elevate standards.

“We have to preserve ethics, especially in this rapid change, so that our students understand what it means to be an ethical journalist.”