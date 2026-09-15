Senior official urges creators to uphold national narrative

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Content developers and social media users have a great opportunity and an equal responsibility as they frame the global narrative about the region in a language that is truly global in reach and appeal, emphasised Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council.

During a session titled ‘How do we tell our story to the global media’ at the Government Communication Forum held as part of the Arab Media Summit 2026, Dr. Al Nuaimi urged content creators and every person capable of using media in some capacity to be fully aware of their responsibility to project the right narrative. Beyond the breaking news and scoops, users must realise that they have the social media tools, and advanced technologies like AI at their fingertips and hence take responsible decisions in that light, Dr. Al Nuaimi said.

“Today, we're talking about narratives. How can we dispel the stereotyping of us as GCC citizens and of this region? Because there are narratives that are foisted on us. Unfortunately, there are layers of stereotypes – of us as Arabs, as Muslims, and as Gulf citizens – not only before the world, but also amongst Arabs themselves,” Dr. Al Nuaimi said during the discussion with content creator Khalifa Al Muzain.

He urged those in the media domain to exercise their responsibility and highlight achievements and successes of the Arab world instead of agonising over stereotypes. The nation’s achievements speak for themselves. The need of the hour is to highlight such achievements and successes, he added. This called for first having a convincing narrative that could convince others.

“In the UAE, we have a different model. We shape our successes, and we shoulder responsibility in addressing our problems. We need to compete globally in every domain and provide a model worthy of emulation. That's why we are able to deliver a cogent narrative that appeals to hearts and minds,” he added.

Setting a clear template for content creators, Dr. Al Nuaimi urged them to first verify their information from official sources. Secondly, he asked them to stay true to the country’s values, cultural legacy and spirit of tolerance. All these positive attributes were for content creators to project. The third step is to double check information, he added.

Events in the region had proved beyond doubt the UAE’s ability to offer a credible narrative to the world, Dr. Al Nuaimi said. Preconceived ideas and perceived weaknesses had fallen apart in the face of the steadfast resolve of the Emirati people, he said. He urged media professionals to be embrace their role in nation-building with greater purpose and a clearer perspective.