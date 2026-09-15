Altérra, FinDev Canada sign MoU to mobilise climate investment in emerging markets

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ALTÉRRA, the Abu Dhabi-based climate investment fund, and FinDev Canada, Canada's bilateral development finance institution, have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the sidelines of the Canadian Investment Summit.

The agreement aims to mobilize capital at scale for climate investment in emerging markets and developing economies.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to accelerate the global climate transition and expand climate investments in underserved markets through innovative and scalable financial solutions.Under the MOU, ALTÉRRA and FinDev Canada will explore potential collaboration in co-financing and investment opportunities, funds, platforms, and blended finance structures that support decarbonisation and climate resilience in emerging markets.

By combining ALTÉRRA's expertise in climate investment with FinDev Canada’s development finance capabilities, the partnership aims to identify and scale high-impact investment opportunities while mobilizing institutional and concessional investors more broadly.

The two institutions will focus on opportunities across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, with key areas of interest including clean energy, power grids and energy storage solutions, sustainable transport, water, climate-resilient infrastructure, and climate-smart agriculture.

In addition to investment collaboration, the institutions will engage in knowledge sharing and joint thought leadership initiatives to strengthen the climate finance ecosystem, enhance market understanding, and foster conditions for increased private sector participation globally.