Abdullah bin Zayed receives DR Congo Deputy Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transportation, Channels of Communications and Rural Development of the friendly Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, including the economic, trade and development sectors, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Jean-Pierre Bemba, highlighting the growing relations between the two friendly countries.

He noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of the Congo has opened broad prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in support of both nations' development priorities and their vision for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah and Jean-Pierre Bemba also discussed a number of issues and exchanged views on topics of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.