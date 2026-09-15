Ajman Real Estate Exhibition records 310 deals worth AED208 million

AJMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2026 continued its activities on its second day at the Emirates Hospitality Hall, recording 310 real estate deals with a total value of AED 208 million, amid strong visitor turnout reaching 5,270 visitors.

The second day featured a full programme of panel discussions and specialised topics addressing property ownership, the Golden Visa, innovation, technology and digital currencies in the real estate sector.

The programme was led by three specialised panel discussions, beginning with the Real Estate Innovation session, presented by Wael Handous, which addressed the role of innovation and modern technologies in the development of the real estate sector.

The Digital Currencies and Real Estatesession, presented by Mahmoud Al Tamimi, discussed the use of digital currencies and blockchain technology in buying and selling real estate.

It also featured a session organised in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, focusing on the Ajman Ownership Package and the Golden Visa.

The second day’s activities continued with Aqar Cast segments addressing the topics of Why Is the Emirate of Ajman a Promising Destination for Real Estate Investment?, Real Estate Technology, and From Followers to Investors: How Does Social Media Build Real Estate Wealth?

The exhibition also held a draw for a fully equipped apartment provided by Rockhill Real Estate Development for people of determination in Ajman, in cooperation with the Mashaghel Centre for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development.

The second-day programme also included interactive competitions as part of the evening activities. The Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition, organised by the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, continues from 14 to 16 September.