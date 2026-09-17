Dubai Media Academy expands partnership network through six strategic MoUs

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media, signed six strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a number of educational, media, academic and specialised institutions on the sidelines of its participation in Arab Media Summit 2026.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit took place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The partnerships form part of the Academy’s efforts to build effective and sustainable relationships with specialised institutions, expand opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and develop programmes and initiatives that equip media professionals to keep pace with the industry’s rapid transformation.

The partnerships involved several leading organisations, including the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, United Arab Emirates University, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Centres Conference (AIDC), held alongside Cairo ICT, the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and Dubai Press Club.

Together, the agreements open broad opportunities for collaboration across education, media, training, artificial intelligence and research.

Muna Busamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, said the agreements reflect the Academy’s commitment to expanding its network of partnerships with educational, media and specialised institutions, and leveraging shared expertise and capabilities to develop media talent and prepare professionals for the future of the industry.

She said, “Through these partnerships, we aim to connect knowledge with professional practice and provide valuable opportunities for learning, practical experience and training. This will help address the needs of the next generation of media professionals and content creators and strengthen their readiness to navigate the transformations taking place across the sector, particularly in digital media, artificial intelligence and content creation.”

She added, “Investing in national talent and integrating expertise across educational, media and specialised institutions are central to our efforts to prepare the media professionals of the future and build an innovative media ecosystem equipped with the tools and skills needed to keep pace with change and create responsible impact.”

During the Arab Media Summit, Muna Busamra and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in media, communication and training, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and expanding areas of joint work.

Dubai Media Academy also signed a memorandum of understanding with United Arab Emirates University, represented by Dr. Suad Mohammed AlMarzooqi, Associate Provost for Students’ Affairs, to support cooperation in education, training and media and leverage the two organisations’ shared expertise.

The Academy further expanded its institutional partnership network by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, represented by Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of the Growth and Human Development Sector.

The agreement focuses on training, skills development and the exchange of expertise.

In the fields of artificial intelligence and media industry development, Dubai Media Academy signed a cooperation agreement with the Artificial Intelligence and Data Centres Conference (AIDC), held alongside Cairo ICT.

The conference was represented at the signing by Osama Kamal, Chairman of Trade Fairs International, the organiser of Cairo ICT.

Under the agreement, Dubai Media Academy will manage the AI in Media track at the regional conference, which brings together leading artificial intelligence experts from across the Middle East and Africa.

The partnership will facilitate the exchange of expertise and provide insight into the latest trends and applications in the use of artificial intelligence technologies across the media sector.

The Academy’s partnerships also extended to the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, with which it signed a memorandum of understanding. ECSSR was represented by Dr. Ebtesam Al Teneiji, Deputy Director-General.

The agreement will support the exchange of knowledge and expertise and expand joint work in media, research and training.

Mariam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Dubai Media Academy to support the use of shared capabilities and expertise in developing media talent.

As part of its efforts to develop digital skills, Dubai Media Academy and Cisco Networking Academy participated in honouring the universities and educational institutions involved in the AI Mastery Skills initiative.

Dubai Media Academy also recognised several universities and educational institutions for their contributions to supporting the Academy’s initiatives and programmes.